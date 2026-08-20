Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Prienai District Municipality
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

;
6 properties total found
Commercial property 3 340 m² in Skuige, Lithuania
Commercial property 3 340 m²
Skuige, Lithuania
Area 3 340 m²
Floor 1
PREMISES FOR SALE FOR DAIRY BUSINESS IN PRIENA DISTRICT. A 1.8 ha plot of land and a farm on…
$274,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 98 m² in Kebliskiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 98 m²
Kebliskiai, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
-Plot with buildings on the Nemunas coast, Prienai, Panemunės st. 11A -Are you looking for p…
$123,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 752 m² in Prienai, Lithuania
Commercial property 752 m²
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 752 m²
Floor 2
COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR SALE IN PRIENA CENTER. INTERESTED IN EXCHANGE Suitable for various…
$79,778
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 426 m² in Ingavangis, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 426 m²
Ingavangis, Lithuania
Area 1 426 m²
PRODUCTION PREMISES FOR SALE IN PRIENA DISTRICT. THE PREMISES ARE ADAPTED FOR THE GRAIN BUSI…
$70,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 2 973 m² in Asminta, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 973 m²
Asminta, Lithuania
Area 2 973 m²
Floor 1
INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX FOR SALE WITH LAND PLOT IN BALBIERIŠKI, PRIENA DISTRICT -Address: Parko s…
$408,515
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 931 m² in Ingavangis, Lithuania
Commercial property 931 m²
Ingavangis, Lithuania
Area 931 m²
Floor 1
PRODUCTION PREMISES FOR SALE IN PRIENĖ DISTRICT. PREMISES ADAPTABLE FOR GRAIN BUSINESS. Grai…
$159,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go