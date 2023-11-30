Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Prienai District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in ciudiskiai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
ciudiskiai, Lithuania
Area 483 m²
Floor 1
Only 9 km from Prienas are sold in a functioning and profitable fishing business ( can be bo…
€390,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Prienai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 752 m²
Floor 2
SELLING THE CENTRE OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL PRAYER. DOMINA CHANGE Suitable for various acti…
€89,000
Commercial in Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Area 359 m²
Floor 1
SELLING BUILDING - SANATORY IN THE COURC CITY. EXCLUSIVE OBJECTIVE IN THE HOUP OF NATURAL: S…
€95,000
Commercial in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Area 2 973 m²
Floor 1
€400,000
Commercial with Furnace heating in Jieznas, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Jieznas, Lithuania
Area 1 896 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE 1896.33 CF.M., 2.66 HA MANUFACTURING/STORAGE OBJECT. APPROPRIATE FOR THE ABSORPTION…
€198,300
