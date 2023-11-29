Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Priekules seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Priekules seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Svencele, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/3
€109,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Svencele, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
€199,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Svencele, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, HIGH QUALITY POILSI, BUYED BEFORE CURRENT MARKES ASK AND ENJOY ! …
€199,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Priekules seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir