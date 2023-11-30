Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Plunges rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

houses
5
5 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Plunge, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Plunge, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
Good house for sale with 11.89 a.m. home estate plot in PLUNGER Bridge g. .27. House 1 floor…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE MEMBER STATE - SEDOS G. 2 WITH AID BUILDING AND SPLIED…
€22,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Plunge, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Plunge, Lithuania
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
€91,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kantauciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kantauciai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Viestovenai, Lithuania
House
Viestovenai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY OF THE BUVUSE WITH HOME PAMATES AND 2.06 ha LAND COUNTRY PLATEL ECJER, UOGICAL SOME P…
€23,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir