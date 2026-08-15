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Residential properties for sale in Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Plunge, Lithuania
House
Plunge, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOFTWARE IN THE FIELD OF MIXTURES WITH A DIFFERENT SPACE AND THE EXTERNAL DEVELOPMEN…
$521,687
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3 room apartment in Plunge, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Plunge, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
3 rooms apartment for sale in Plungė city. = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$75,230
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