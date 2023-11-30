Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Pasvalio apylinkiu seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Pasvalio apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
5
6 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Slamai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
€39,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Slamai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE MEAUINIC RENOVATED HOUSE IN THE GATCHASE. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Plot with barrels for sale, Kęstutio g, Salads GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 7000 Euro, …
€7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel in Pasvalio Vienkiemiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel
Pasvalio Vienkiemiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
3 ROOMS WRONGED IN THE USED IN THE USED 35, LIGHT RAJ. BUTASED FOR DU HIGH, HOUSE PLANT – PR…
€23,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in a quiet and beautiful town in Pushaloto, in the Pasval district. Plot - …
€17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

Properties features in Pasvalio apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir