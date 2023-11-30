Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Panevezys County

Lands for sale in Panevezys County, Lithuania

52 properties total found
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€14,000
Plot of land in Kupiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kupiskis, Lithuania
______________________________________ SECTION OF 74 acres is payable CHANGUAGE - forestry N…
€5,000
Plot of land in Dubos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dubos, Lithuania
€15,000
Plot of land in Liudyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Liudyne, Lithuania
FOOT PLACE FOR YOUR BUSINESS, COUNTRY ROAD PANVE - RAGUVA FOR SALE 17 A. SCULES OF AGRICULTU…
€3,500
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€8,800
Plot of land in Glazaniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Glazaniskiai, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL SKLYP WITH THE IMPACT BEFORE THE PANEVANT ENVIRONMENT. DEPARATE EXCLUSIVE – ADOPT…
€720,000
Plot of land in Mantvydai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mantvydai, Lithuania
A plot of 107.05 acres of land for sale in the village of Mantwei near the Chastch, just 10 …
€19,900
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 8.76 ARS HOME WITH HOME (NUGROVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION ... IN THE G.13…
€43,000
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 6.61 ARS HOME WITH HOME (NUGRIOVE OR RECONSTRUCTION ) K. DONELIČI G.…
€55,000
Plot of land in Geivitoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Geivitoniai, Lithuania
SELLED 20.58 A. SODO SKLYPAS, S/B “BILITY ”, PAMIC G., GEEASON SOME, PASVAL RAJ. SODA IN THE…
€23,000
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
€99,900
Plot of land in Mikenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mikenai, Lithuania
In the village of Mykonos, which borders the Vadokles, in the Panevasis district. A plot of …
€8,500
Plot of land in Gasparai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gasparai, Lithuania
1.37 ha of agricultural plot with the Levens coast in the village of Rėklai, in the Panevėži…
€53,000
Plot of land in Kamajai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kamajai, Lithuania
A home estate plot with an old house is sold in the town of Kamai. GENERAL INFORMATION: • A…
€5,000
Plot of land in Stetiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stetiskiai, Lithuania
HOME MANAGEMENTS 12.97 a. SKLYPAS SADOCLES G. IN THE CANEVIEW, STET. RAMI, YOU CAN ENVIRONME…
€11,000
Plot of land in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokiskis, Lithuania
€4,900
Plot of land in Daumenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
SELLING OF THE COMMERCIAL LAST OF 5,84 ARS WITH HOME (NUGROVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION ... IN THE…
€50,000
Plot of land in Azuolyte, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolyte, Lithuania
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE SKLYPAS IN THE REGIONAL PARK OF CREATMENT! The plot of land for sale is …
€40,000
Plot of land in Velzys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Velzys, Lithuania
Garden plot for sale in Bithir g., Shark km. Garden plot. Near the permanent neighbors. The …
€12,000
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
7.85 ARS LIVING PERMANY, PANENDRENG. 7M, PANEVAILABLE. SKLYPO FORMA – KVADRAT. SECTION POBE …
€8,000
Plot of land in Pavieseciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pavieseciai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 10 ARA HOME IN THE WINNUP, VICTORIAL G., IN THE CANEVIEW. RAMI, PRIVACY TO SAFE EN…
€13,000
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Home estate plot for sale with communications Wallie g. In the pineapple. Access from Tilvy …
€19,000
Plot of land in Paliuniskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paliuniskis, Lithuania
A SECTION OF 38.45 ARS WITH PAMATES IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, BEFORE THE GREAT GIRD NEW HOME TI…
€47,000
Plot of land in Valantiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Valantiskis, Lithuania
SELLOW SIGNAL G. IN THE CITY OF BIRD WITH THE HOME ESANDS, I GUARELIN AND AGRICULT. SKLYP IN…
€55,000
Plot of land in Startai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Startai, Lithuania
€8,500
Plot of land in Seskai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Seskai, Lithuania
WAIT NEWS, NORTH STATES NEW HOME!!! Home estate plot for sale in Iron g.15, Farm k., Panega…
€8,600
Plot of land in Daukniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daukniunai, Lithuania
3 plots of land for sale in the Beast, in the Beasts, in the Panegas. Beans – a green suburb…
€17,250
Plot of land in Pumpenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pumpenai, Lithuania
1.45 ha for sale. agricultural plot of land on the Baltic road g. In the purse. Very good pl…
€22,000
Plot of land in Voveryne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Voveryne, Lithuania
€59,000
Plot of land in Daumenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
€10,000
