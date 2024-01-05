Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
€55,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
€67,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 10 ARA HOME HOUSE IN PALANG GENERAL INFORMATION: - price: 39 500 Eur, old price 4…
€39,500
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
PROPOSAL TO WANT TO LIVE THE WORLD - UNICAL LOCATION ANT WHITE BODY CHRANTY, COUNTRY WAIN ME…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
SELLOW IN THE PALANG, INTERNAL DIFFICULTIES AND MONCIPLES, IN THE WINTER GATCHASE!! A great…
€60,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
SHARE THREE SKLYPES IN RAMIO LOCATION, CRETING. BASIC INFORMATION Address: Crete, Fifth, St…
€9,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
Plot for sale live. for the construction of a house in the Holy One. There is an opportunity…
€50,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 89 ARS IN PALANG 89 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Palanga, just 2.5 km.…
€93,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
PRICES IN THE CITY, SPARKS IN BESIVYSTANCLE LOCATION, INDICATED TOBULOS FORM, 20 ARIES, HOME…
€45,000
Plot of land in Ausrakaimis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ausrakaimis, Lithuania
€16,900
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
Plot for sale for the construction of low-rise residential houses in the Holy Molo st. 42 Th…
€1,33M
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
FOR SALE OF THE SCLY IN THE RAMIO PLACE, CRETING BASIC INFORMATION Newly developing individ…
€25,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 20 ARA HOME, IN THE LIVEN OF LIVEN HOME, IN PALANG GENERAL INFORMATION: - price: …
€189,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
Parking space for sale in the prestigious Palanga district. Only by sea at 700. = = = = = = …
€379,000
Plot of land in Ausrakaimis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ausrakaimis, Lithuania
Investment plot of land for sale in Palanga, in the Necessary! This plot would be ideal for …
€700,000
