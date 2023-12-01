Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Musninkai, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Musninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Musninkai, Lithuania
€5,500
Plot of land in Musninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Musninkai, Lithuania
FOR SALE 1.04 HA SUMMARY BESIRIBLE WITH US UP VING BARBOR G., USNINK K., HEARING R . The plo…
€25,000
Plot of land in Musninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Musninkai, Lithuania
2.51 ha agricultural plot for sale in Barskūnai., Shirvintų r. SCLYPAS : - Area - 1.53 ha a…
€9,000
Plot of land in Musninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Musninkai, Lithuania
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, a SECTION OF YOUR SOUTH ISSUES OR LINPLE LIFE FOR APSUPTS! ADVANTAGE: …
€49,000
