Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Moletai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Moletai, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Moletai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Moletai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/5
A 4 -room apartment in Moletai is sold in a renovated house !!! _____________________ Genera…
$109,884
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes