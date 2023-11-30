Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Marijampole, Lithuania

3 properties total found
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Marijampole, Lithuania
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€142,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Apartment for sale in two floors in an quadruple house. On the ground floor there is a tambo…
€29,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 2/3
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
€267,000
