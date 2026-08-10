Apartments for sale in Marijampole, Lithuania

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Apartments in Marijampole, Lithuania

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5 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
Sold 5 CAMBAREE, 116,42 KV. M. BUT WITH MANDARDA IN FOREST! In 2017 the new roof of the hous…
$76,661
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