Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Marijampole County, Lithuania

Marijampole
10
15 properties total found
2 room apartment in Igliauka, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Igliauka, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
$464
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
$290
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
$580
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 5 330 m² in Nendriniskiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 5 330 m²
Nendriniskiai, Lithuania
Area 5 330 m²
$46,343
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 90 m² in Marijampole, Lithuania
Commercial property 90 m²
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
$232
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 105 m² in Sakiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 105 m²
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
$406
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 030 m² in Kalvarija, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 030 m²
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 1 030 m²
Floor 1
$3,582
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 32 m² in Marijampole, Lithuania
Commercial property 32 m²
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
$348
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3/5
$232
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 4 200 m² in Marijampole, Lithuania
Commercial property 4 200 m²
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 4 200 m²
Floor 1
$14,607
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 500 m² in Marijampole, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
$1,739
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 1
$464
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Land in Marijampole, Lithuania
Land
Marijampole, Lithuania
$580
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 800 m² in Marijampole, Lithuania
Commercial property 800 m²
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 800 m²
Floor 1
$2,782
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 513 m² in Marijampole, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 513 m²
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 1 513 m²
Floor 1
$5,262
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Property types in Marijampole County

apartments
сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go