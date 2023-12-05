Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Marijampole County

Lands for sale in Marijampole County, Lithuania

28 properties total found
Plot of land in Sakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sakiai, Lithuania
€3,500
Plot of land in Kaseliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaseliai, Lithuania
SELLING 600 A LARGE OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN THE SAY R.SAV., PUBLIC K. The plot is so…
€28,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
For sale 53.27 a. plot at Lake Salaperaugio in Calvary r. self., in the Polish border neighb…
€15,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
For sale in the 80th century. plot with the shores of Lake Salaperaugio in Calvary r. self.,…
€15,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€15,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
House for sale and 20th c. plot at Lake Salaperaugio in Calvary r. self., in the Polish bord…
€15,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
For sale in 52.05 a. plot with the shores of Lake Salaperaugio in Calvary r. self., in the P…
€15,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Lake Salaperaugio for sale in Calvary r. self., in the Polish border neighborhood. The area …
€90,000
Plot of land in Puskelneliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puskelneliai, Lithuania
We offer you an exclusive opportunity to buy a 10th century plot. This unique plot is next t…
€22,500
Plot of land in Azuolynas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolynas, Lithuania
€2,000
Plot of land in Azuolu Buda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolu Buda, Lithuania
A 17a HOME SECTION OF HOUSES is SALE. ------------------------------------------------------…
€3,000
Plot of land in Azuolynas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolynas, Lithuania
Two garden plots are sold next to each other, near the Bukta Natural Dictation Trail, a rive…
€4,200
Plot of land in Liudvinavas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Liudvinavas, Lithuania
The plot for sale in a quiet location on the cliff of the river, testified in the town. The …
€55,000
Plot of land in Dzencialauka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dzencialauka, Lithuania
SELLED INSPECTED 8.86 HA. PLOT SKLYP WITH BUSINESS IDEA !!! New owners are looking for this…
€245,000
Plot of land in Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 3 HEBTAR MARKET A MAIN ROAD MARIUM - VILLIONAL. MAKE WHENASTRIC MATAVES, CAN CHANG…
€195,000
Plot of land in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
A MASIVE OF LAND SKLYPES ISSUED. SKLYPES COUNTRY ONE OTHER. THESE DAYS IN THE LAND SUMMARY A…
€145,000
Plot of land in Balsupiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Balsupiai, Lithuania
THE DIG DIGINAL GRET OF THE MARIUMMARY CITY FOR THE SELLATION OF THE MARIUMMAPH IS ONE OTHER…
€17,000
Plot of land in Sasnava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sasnava, Lithuania
91 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Sasnava, Marijampolio r.sav. ------------------…
€10,000
Plot of land in Kuras, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuras, Lithuania
SELLODS IN THE LIGHT LIGHT COURCE KM. KAUNO R. -------------------------------- IDEAL LOCATI…
€33,000
Plot of land in Sasnava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sasnava, Lithuania
20 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Sasnava, Marijampole r.sav. -------------------…
€5,000
Plot of land in Narkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narkunai, Lithuania
4.9 HA, LIST OF FOREST AGRICULTURAL CHECKING. SKLYPAS RANDASES THE WAY. FILLION SOME. HEATER…
€25,000
Plot of land in Narkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narkunai, Lithuania
€32,500
Plot of land in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
A 30 ARA SECTION IS SELLED IN THE STREATMENT OF THE CASE IN THE CASE! IKI CITY CENTRO VOS RO…
€69,000
Plot of land in Sintautai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sintautai, Lithuania
12.69 ha of agricultural plot for sale with a performance score of 60. A large, fertile and …
€149,000
Plot of land in Lekeciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lekeciai, Lithuania
HOME MANAGEMENT IS FOR SALE IN THE FLEXIBLE CITY ______________________ GENERAL INFORMATION:…
€6,500
Plot of land in Padurpinycys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Padurpinycys, Lithuania
A railway branch for sale in the Vilkaviškis district!!! General information : - Exact add…
€237,000
Plot of land in Kalvarija, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalvarija, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE CITY OF THE CALVARIA. THIS WILL BE CHOICE FOR YOUR…
€9,000
Plot of land in Setijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Setijai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 3.6 HA FOR THE FOREST POILSINE IN THE SAY RAJON THE SELECTION -------------------…
€19,000
