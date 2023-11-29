Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Lentvaris Eldership

Lands for sale in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Kariotiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
€83,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Selioviskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
For sale 323.96 a of the total area of residence two adjacent plots Trakai r. sav, Seliovish…
€324,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Selioviskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
A plot of 2.1575 ha for sale at Lake Kulpio, Seliovish, Trakai district. Plot only 20 km fr…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
70.88 a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts of V…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Rackunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rackunai, Lithuania
Home holdings for sale 31.58 a. plot. Aitvar g. In the penthouse! __________________________…
€25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Rackunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rackunai, Lithuania
47.09 A MULTIPLE LIVING SIGNATURE IDEAL SITUATION OF THE MULTIPLE LIVES OF THE COTED STATE B…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
SECTION OF 10.12 ARS WITH HOME PROJECT AND ALL LOWS NOT IN THE WARRIT The 10.12-acre home es…
€79,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
In a picturesque and beautiful area, a plot of land for the construction of one-off/bibles i…
€29,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
Just 15 min. from Vilnius city center, in many favorite areas - Gurels, a 20-acre plot is so…
€42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Lentvaris, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lentvaris, Lithuania
€43,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€46,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
SOLD NEW, CLOSE IN THE MAP – DURATION CARTON! PUTION RELEASE WITH THE CENTRAL CENTRAL, NEW…
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€33,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir