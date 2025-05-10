Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Leipalingio seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Leipalingis, Lithuania
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 1
House near Leapallis Manor with the lake coast and 81,67 bar plot GENERAL: Sales price: EUR …
$241,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go