Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kvedarna

Residential properties for sale in Kvedarna, Lithuania

1 property total found
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Puslaukis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Puslaukis, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
1 HIGH HOUSE WITH MANSARDA IN THE FIGHT ADVANTAGE: - Kvajarna is a safe and quiet town; - p…
€37,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir