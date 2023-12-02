Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kulautuva

Residential properties for sale in Kulautuva, Lithuania

houses
3
4 properties total found
3 room apartment with gas heating, with Storeroom, with needs repair in Kulautuva, Lithuania
3 room apartment with gas heating, with Storeroom, with needs repair
Kulautuva, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
€65,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kulautuva, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kulautuva, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
COURAUTIV – THIS SUMMARY SOMEONE IN THE BIRD BOXES AND NEMUN, TWO TACTS FROM THE CREATED CIT…
€69,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Papiskiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Papiskiai, Lithuania
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
THE NAME FROM THE CITY OF THE WAY TRUCTION? US VARGINA AND SUMMARY START TEN EUMANTS FOR THE…
€269,999
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with gas heating in Kulautuva, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with gas heating
Kulautuva, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
PART NAMO IN CULAUTUVOJ ADVANTAGE: • Masonry house • Quality installation • Adjustable hea…
€84,999
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir