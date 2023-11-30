Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Klaipeda, Lithuania

28 properties total found
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€23,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€75,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€94,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SELLOW LAND SKLYP IN THE LARGE'S GATCH CUSTOMS CITY, IN THE LESSON OF LIVING HOME. Great off…
€45,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SELLING 13.6 AREA ONE - TWO LAST DEPARATE IN THE CLASS, IN THE WAIT Very comfortable locati…
€70,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot for sale with great opportunities near the Climbre-Palanga motorway! We present you wi…
€69,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
THE MINISE ROUES, Klaipeda districts. 1,4965 ha of agricultural SKLYP ----------------------…
€50,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SELLOW MASIVE (63 plots - 8 ha area) LIV. HOME STATES Klaipeda areas, Price - 250,000 Eur. -…
€250,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
ALL THE COUNTRY CLAIRS ISSUED 13.51 a. HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION WITH 3 HOME PROJECTS AND STAT…
€48,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot for sale with great opportunities near the Climbre-Palanga motorway! We present you wi…
€76,800
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SECTION OF SELLOWS FOR SALE ----------------------------------------------------------------…
€52,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SECTION OF SELLOWS FOR SALE ----------------------------------------------------------------…
€52,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1.89 COMMERCIAL destination plot next to Klaipeda is SALE. --------------------------------…
€110,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
IN THE CLASS, APPLICATION PR, SELLOW WITH STATINIA BASIC INFORMATION: Address: Peace Pr. 15…
€42,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
IN THE CLASS, APPLICATION PR, SELLOW WITH STATINIA BASIC INFORMATION: Address: Peace Pr. 15…
€42,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€148,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€148,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€44,700
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA 3,7412 AGRICULTURAL LAST LELS K., CLAIRING R. ==========GTAG1> FOR THE BUYER …
€75,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA AGRICULTURAL LAST LABELS IN LABELS, CLAIRING R. ==========GTAG1> FOR THE BUYE…
€27,200
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot for sale for the construction of low-rise residential houses in the Holy Molo st. There…
€423,500
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial plot for sale in the industrial and storage area with warehouse project and const…
€1,31M
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
LAND INVESTMENT IN THE LETTER OF THE HIGH IN THE HOUSE, INVESTIC MASSIVE FOR MASSIVIDUAL HOU…
€142,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot for sale for the construction of a small country residential house in the Holy Molo g. …
€423,500
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
A plot of 100 acres of land is sold in a convenient, visible, large movement site, the purpo…
€600,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
A PARCEL OF 2,38 HA IS SOLD IN A FORESTED AREA FOR THE PURSUIT OF AN AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITY. …
€30,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
THE SALE OF A PARCEL OF 43,16 ARES FOR COMMERCIAL, WAREHOUSING NEARBY, ERMITAGE. " ENTRY FRO…
€150,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
The old Klaipeda slaughterhouse is protected by the Department of the Protection of Cultural…
€345,000
