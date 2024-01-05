Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

64 properties total found
Plot of land in Kretingale, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kretingale, Lithuania
STATE OF LIVES FOR LIVING LIVES WITH AFFALTED PRIVACY AND THE CITY COMMUNICATIONS OF THE CIT…
€18,000
Plot of land in Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
A plot of 70.17 acres of house estate in the village of Bruzdeilyn is for sale. The plot is …
€63,000
Plot of land in Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
A plot of 63.42 acres of home estate in the village of Bruzdeilyn is for sale. The plot is i…
€49,900
Plot of land in Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
A plot of 16.87 acres for sale in the new residential quarter of the Source Street ( access …
€57,000
Plot of land in Toliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Toliai, Lithuania
€102,000
Plot of land in Maciuiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Maciuiciai, Lithuania
CLASS 25.89 ARIR HOUSE SOURCE FOR JUKNETS. 25.89 acres of land for sale in Silk r. self., Yo…
€15,000
Plot of land in Agluonenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Agluonenai, Lithuania
36 AREA HOUSE MANAGEMENT SECTION OF 36 AREA HOME. 36-acre plot of land for sale in Silk r. s…
€24,990
Plot of land in Normantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Normantai, Lithuania
€9,500
Plot of land in Karkle, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkle, Lithuania
€205,000
Plot of land in Stragnai I, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stragnai I, Lithuania
SELLATION OF THE 73 ARROW MAPH FOR LAST DEPARATORS: - the purpose of the land may be change…
€25,000
Plot of land in Sudmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
€70,000
Plot of land in Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Three plots for sale in Parko g. at the back, in Cancer. For the construction of a single an…
€19,000
Plot of land in Gargzdai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gargzdai, Lithuania
€301,490
Plot of land in Perkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Perkunai, Lithuania
36 acres of plot with NAMO PROJECT for sale in the Klaipeda area, in the village of Perkoon!…
€20,000
Plot of land in Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Plot for sale with a New Home Project on Tauro 14 Street, Klaipeda A number of building mat…
€79,900
Plot of land in Truseliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Truseliai, Lithuania
THE PROPERTY ISSUED IN THE PROPERTY 11th century. HOME MANAGEMENT -------------------------…
€18,000
Plot of land in Kuliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuliskiai, Lithuania
THE COUNTRY ISSUED TO SELL THE GARGES 12.5 a. HOME MANAGEMENT ------------------------------…
€20,000
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
In the Klaipeda area, plots for house building are sold in the village of Radai. For those w…
€15,000
Plot of land in Stanciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stanciai, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION IN THE IMAGE OF THE DANCE POWER IN THE "NATIONAL GOLF RESORT" TERRITORIA LIFE…
€280,000
Plot of land in Sudmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
SECTION OF SELLOWS FOR SALE ----------------------------------------------------------------…
€65,000
Plot of land in Sudmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
SECTION OF SELLOWS FOR SALE ----------------------------------------------------------------…
€65,000
Plot of land in Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
SELLOW SIDE A1 AUTOMAGISTRAL IN THE CITY OF THE FISHERIES, CLAIRON. SALE PRICE: 16,000 € GEN…
€16,000
Plot of land in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
A 1.9-hectare array of plots of total area is issued to form 15 plots of home estate. ------…
€99,000
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, Varnikų street (former Memel area). Plot fo…
€19,440
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, Varnikų street (former Memel area). Plot fo…
€15,556
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
Area 900 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, Varnikų street (former Memel area). 7 lots …
€17,500
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, land for sale. 2 plots with the area of 1,0…
€50,000
Plot of land in Jakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jakai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Budrikai village, Švepelių street (for…
€26,500
Plot of land in Gargzdai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gargzdai, Lithuania
SELLOWS OF 5 MANY HOME STATES IN GARGES ____________________________________________________…
€117,800
Plot of land in Graudusiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Graudusiai, Lithuania
€19,500
