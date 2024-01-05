Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Gargzdai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/9
FOR SALE 2 BEDROOM. APARTMENT 3/9 - AME FLOOR FACTORIES G.31 MAŽEIKIUIS GENERAL INFORMATION…
€43,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Gargzdai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€77,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment in Judrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Judrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
A neat 3-room apartment for sale in the school’s g., in the town of Judre, Klaipeda. This ap…
€23,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating in Jakai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating
Jakai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
FOR SALE ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPES FOR LIFE OR COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES. We sell 29.29 sq. M. m.…
€36,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with internet, with alarm system in Svencele, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with internet, with alarm system
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, HIGH QUALITY POILSI, BUYED BEFORE CURRENT MARKES ASK AND ENJOY ! …
€199,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir