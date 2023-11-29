UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Land
Klaipeda County
Lands for sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania
Clear all
156 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Karkle, Lithuania
€205,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
€67,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€23,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Stragnai I, Lithuania
SELLATION OF THE 73 ARROW MAPH FOR LAST DEPARATORS: - the purpose of the land may be change…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gintarai, Lithuania
IN THE IMAGE LOCATION, THE RACE OF KRETING. GENES SEN. SINTARIES OF FOREST FARM FOR SALE FOR…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Stropeliai, Lithuania
€16,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Kretinga, Lithuania
€73,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Three plots for sale in Parko g. at the back, in Cancer. For the construction of a single an…
€19,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 10 ARA HOME HOUSE IN PALANG GENERAL INFORMATION: - price: 39 500 Eur, old price 4…
€39,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€94,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Kluonaliai, Lithuania
Land of residence for sale with access to Motion Pond and shared steel in G Lent, Dirvinated…
€7,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Kretingale, Lithuania
STATE OF LIVES FOR LIVING LIVES WITH AFFALTED PRIVACY AND THE CITY COMMUNICATIONS OF THE CIT…
€18,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SELLOW LAND SKLYP IN THE LARGE'S GATCH CUSTOMS CITY, IN THE LESSON OF LIVING HOME. Great off…
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Toliai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE LAND SKLYPES COUNTRY DANES, COUNTRY FOR FOREST EXPLANATORYES. CRETING are…
€102,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gargzdai, Lithuania
€301,490
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Maciuiciai, Lithuania
CLASS 25.89 ARIR HOUSE SOURCE FOR JUKNETS. 25.89 acres of land for sale in Silk r. self., Yo…
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Suvernai, Lithuania
SELDING HOME MANAGEMENT 0.7248 HA SUMMINESS K. DO NOT HAVE COURT MARKES More information: w…
€24,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
58.49 ARS SECTION IN THE COUNCIL OF THE FAMILY Land plot of 12.14 acres of home estate for s…
€14,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Perkunai, Lithuania
36 acres of plot with NAMO PROJECT for sale in the Klaipeda area, in the village of Perkoon!…
€20,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SELLING 13.6 AREA ONE - TWO LAST DEPARATE IN THE CLASS, IN THE WAIT Very comfortable locati…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot for sale with great opportunities near the Climbre-Palanga motorway! We present you wi…
€69,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rusne, Lithuania
33.30 AREA HOUSE SOUTH IN THE RUSIND SALE FOR NEMUN (ATMATOS) UPE A plot of 33.30 acres of l…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
PROPOSAL TO WANT TO LIVE THE WORLD - UNICAL LOCATION ANT WHITE BODY CHRANTY, COUNTRY WAIN ME…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Plot for sale with a New Home Project on Tauro 14 Street, Klaipeda A number of building mat…
€79,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Truseliai, Lithuania
THE PROPERTY ISSUED IN THE PROPERTY 11th century. HOME MANAGEMENT -------------------------…
€18,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
SELLOW IN THE PALANG, INTERNAL DIFFICULTIES AND MONCIPLES, IN THE WINTER GATCHASE!! A great…
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
THE MINISE ROUES, Klaipeda districts. 1,4965 ha of agricultural SKLYP ----------------------…
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL