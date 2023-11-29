Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

156 properties total found
Plot of land in Karkle, Lithuania
Karkle, Lithuania
€205,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Palanga, Lithuania
€67,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€23,000
Plot of land in Stragnai I, Lithuania
Stragnai I, Lithuania
SELLATION OF THE 73 ARROW MAPH FOR LAST DEPARATORS: - the purpose of the land may be change…
€25,000
Plot of land in Gintarai, Lithuania
Gintarai, Lithuania
IN THE IMAGE LOCATION, THE RACE OF KRETING. GENES SEN. SINTARIES OF FOREST FARM FOR SALE FOR…
€105,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Palanga, Lithuania
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Sudmantai, Lithuania
Sudmantai, Lithuania
€70,000
Plot of land in Stropeliai, Lithuania
Stropeliai, Lithuania
€16,500
Plot of land in Kretinga, Lithuania
Kretinga, Lithuania
€73,500
Plot of land in Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Three plots for sale in Parko g. at the back, in Cancer. For the construction of a single an…
€19,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€75,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Palanga, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 10 ARA HOME HOUSE IN PALANG GENERAL INFORMATION: - price: 39 500 Eur, old price 4…
€39,500
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€94,000
Plot of land in Kluonaliai, Lithuania
Kluonaliai, Lithuania
Land of residence for sale with access to Motion Pond and shared steel in G Lent, Dirvinated…
€7,000
Plot of land in Kretingale, Lithuania
Kretingale, Lithuania
STATE OF LIVES FOR LIVING LIVES WITH AFFALTED PRIVACY AND THE CITY COMMUNICATIONS OF THE CIT…
€18,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SELLOW LAND SKLYP IN THE LARGE'S GATCH CUSTOMS CITY, IN THE LESSON OF LIVING HOME. Great off…
€45,000
Plot of land in Toliai, Lithuania
Toliai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE LAND SKLYPES COUNTRY DANES, COUNTRY FOR FOREST EXPLANATORYES. CRETING are…
€102,000
Plot of land in Gargzdai, Lithuania
Gargzdai, Lithuania
€301,490
Plot of land in Maciuiciai, Lithuania
Maciuiciai, Lithuania
CLASS 25.89 ARIR HOUSE SOURCE FOR JUKNETS. 25.89 acres of land for sale in Silk r. self., Yo…
€15,000
Plot of land in Suvernai, Lithuania
Suvernai, Lithuania
SELDING HOME MANAGEMENT 0.7248 HA SUMMINESS K. DO NOT HAVE COURT MARKES More information: w…
€24,900
Plot of land in Macikai, Lithuania
Macikai, Lithuania
58.49 ARS SECTION IN THE COUNCIL OF THE FAMILY Land plot of 12.14 acres of home estate for s…
€14,990
Plot of land in Perkunai, Lithuania
Perkunai, Lithuania
36 acres of plot with NAMO PROJECT for sale in the Klaipeda area, in the village of Perkoon!…
€20,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Klaipeda, Lithuania
SELLING 13.6 AREA ONE - TWO LAST DEPARATE IN THE CLASS, IN THE WAIT Very comfortable locati…
€70,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot for sale with great opportunities near the Climbre-Palanga motorway! We present you wi…
€69,000
Plot of land in Rusne, Lithuania
Rusne, Lithuania
33.30 AREA HOUSE SOUTH IN THE RUSIND SALE FOR NEMUN (ATMATOS) UPE A plot of 33.30 acres of l…
€85,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Palanga, Lithuania
PROPOSAL TO WANT TO LIVE THE WORLD - UNICAL LOCATION ANT WHITE BODY CHRANTY, COUNTRY WAIN ME…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Plot for sale with a New Home Project on Tauro 14 Street, Klaipeda A number of building mat…
€79,900
Plot of land in Truseliai, Lithuania
Truseliai, Lithuania
THE PROPERTY ISSUED IN THE PROPERTY 11th century. HOME MANAGEMENT -------------------------…
€18,000
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Palanga, Lithuania
SELLOW IN THE PALANG, INTERNAL DIFFICULTIES AND MONCIPLES, IN THE WINTER GATCHASE!! A great…
€60,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Klaipeda, Lithuania
THE MINISE ROUES, Klaipeda districts. 1,4965 ha of agricultural SKLYP ----------------------…
€50,000
