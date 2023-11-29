Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

21 property total found
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
€20,000
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€56,900
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
SELLING 15.87 HA AGRICULTURAL, FOREST CHANGES IN THE CENTAL RAJON, MILKEMBLE SOME. Mill – …
€109,000
Plot of land in Stasiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stasiunai, Lithuania
€25,000
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
In the suburbs of Alytaus, in the Myclushesians, a plot of 37.1 acres of house estate is sol…
€12,499
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
SELLOWS FOR SALE YOUR SODIES / HOUSE / AGRICULTURAL ROOMS AND FOREST APPTS. Two plots are so…
€57,000
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SELLOW NETS 19 HA Address – Strošiauos, Cairo self-c…
€155,000
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN THE SOME OF THE REMEMBER RUN, TRANSNARAV SEN., POWER R…
€22,000
Plot of land in Sutkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sutkunai, Lithuania
• Youth g. 4, 4A, 4B, 4D, Carry out, Kėdainiai district.; • Plot area: 10.97a, 12.90a, 13.…
€5,485
Plot of land in Aristavele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aristavele, Lithuania
SELECTED CLASS OF STATES FOR THE STATES OF DEGAL AND AUTOSERVIS BUILDING WITH MADE IN THE IN…
€300,000
Plot of land in Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
SELLOW SODE SOWS IN THE SODA COMMUNITY OF 6 ARS. AKADEMIA __________________________________…
€3,000
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€6,000
Plot of land in Pelednagiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
4 home estate plots for sale in the Kėdainiai district, in the village of Owl. Great opportu…
€12,000
Plot of land in Tubiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tubiai, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL SKLYP WITH EXCLUDED IN THE CUSTOMS OF CHAIN. GOOD MATOMUM FROM THE MAIN BATCH. BI…
€490,000
Plot of land in Justinava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Justinava, Lithuania
Large plot for sale in gardens, Kėdainiai, Longi go. 156. The plot finds a community of gard…
€12,900
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
Agricultural parcel 2.5 ha of agriculture Four-kiluoto km., Cairo area. GENERAL INFORMATION:…
€11,500
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
LARGE STAFF FOR SALE IN THE RACE OF THE CHAIRS. ============================================…
€198,000
Plot of land in Pelednagiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
4 home estate plots for sale in the Kėdainiai district, in the village of Owl. Great opportu…
€13,000
Plot of land in Paobelys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paobelys, Lithuania
4 home estate plots for sale in the Kėdainiai district, in the village of Owl. Great opportu…
€17,500
Plot of land in Paobelys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paobelys, Lithuania
4 home estate plots for sale in the Kėdainiai district, in the village of Owl. Great opportu…
€19,000
Plot of land in Mantigailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mantigailiai, Lithuania
HOME MANAGEMENT SUMMASIVE IN THE TRAK RAW Great place to develop a new village for aspiring …
€300,000
