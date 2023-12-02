Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Azuolu Buda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolu Buda, Lithuania
A 17a HOME SECTION OF HOUSES is SALE. ------------------------------------------------------…
€3,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
A 30 ARA SECTION IS SELLED IN THE STREATMENT OF THE CASE IN THE CASE! IKI CITY CENTRO VOS RO…
€69,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir