Apartments for sale in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe, Lithuania

3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Jure, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/5
€45,000
per month
1 room apartment with fireplace, with Furnace heating, with Fitted in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment with fireplace, with Furnace heating, with Fitted
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/2
IN GOOD AND RAMIO LOCATION, ONE ROOM BUY, 26.76 KV. M., IN THE CASE RODE, S. DAUKANTO G. BU…
€19,900
per month
1 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/1
€35,000
per month
