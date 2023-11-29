Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Kaunas

Lands for sale in Kaunas, Lithuania

88 properties total found
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€127,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€49,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€167,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLING 10.39 A. HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION IN NARSUAL SECTION WITH THE LEGISLATION OF THE STAT…
€6,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
1.68 ha plot for sale in Lowerlands (Domeikava sen.)! The plot is found near the "Senuk Logi…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€255,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
For sale in Kaunas m. self., Roma, Alko g. 12.23 a.m. home estate plot with ready 137.11 sq.…
€50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLED R. Kalantos g. 7, Kaune 7.64 a. plot, in a well-visible place only after landing from…
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
DEPARATORS: • Extremely attractive and comfortable in Kaunas, Cape Verde, Uosio g.; • Plot o…
€272,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€94,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
DO NOT HAVE THE COUNCIL, THE PAGIRD K. 12 A. HOME MANAGEMENT SKLYP. PUTI LOCATION TO CURVE Y…
€25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLOW DASKS ONE COUNTRY IN THE OTHER PATOGICAL PLACE COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES WITH PATOG IN PR…
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SECTION OF SIGNATURE FOR PAT A5 MAGISTRAL ROAD. PUTI LOCACY LOCATION COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES …
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
THIS WILL PUT THE PLACE TO CURVE YOUR HUMAN HOUSE. IN THE SOME NEMUN CRANTE, IN APSUPT WE WI…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
PUTION INVESTMENT IN THE TRANSFECTIVE RAJONE. Plot right next to the Neries River! Around th…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
Home estate plot next to Kaunas! A convenient place for the construction of a private house…
€20,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€16,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
527.17 acres of commercial/industry for sale - storage land plot Ringtai old., Kaunas r. --…
€490,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE CANUN DISTRIBUTION! Modile g. 15. ............................…
€19,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€10,856
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir