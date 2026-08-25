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Сommercial property in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 240 m² in Dievogala, Lithuania
Commercial property 240 m²
Dievogala, Lithuania
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
SUBMITTING ADVICE TO THE FIRST, BUT, HOUSEHOLD AND AGRICULTURAL DISTRIBUTION IN THE GREENHOU…
$102 733
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Commercial property 357 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 357 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 357 m²
Floor 1
Commercial / service premises for sale in Red House (357,49 sq.m) Spacious and functional c…
$416 190
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Commercial property 1 812 m² in Narepai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 812 m²
Narepai, Lithuania
Area 1 812 m²
Floor 1
The property is sold in 1812 sq.m. administrative, commercial building with warehouse premis…
$3,07M
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Commercial property 80 m² in Ringaudai, Lithuania
Commercial property 80 m²
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING TO CARRY OUT DIFFERENT ACTIVITIES ON THE CORRECTION MARKET! -----------------------…
$57 965
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Commercial property 1 250 m² in Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 250 m²
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 1
For sale Great object for investment near Kaunas, on the Ranger Peninsula! IKI KAUNO city CE…
$284 921
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