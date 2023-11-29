Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

12 properties total found
Commercial in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
€39,900
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Ramuciai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 370 m²
Floor 1
BIG, LOSSED IN THE BARI AND DIDELE ERDVES IN THE HIGH ! PROFESSIONAL, VERY GOOD SUPLANED IN …
€299,500
Commercial in Cinkiskiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Cinkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
BUILDING- STORE for sale. The building is next to the A1 motorway Kaunas-Klaipėkė, at the i…
€69,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Vilkija, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 1 486 m²
Floor 1
€364,000
Commercial in Vilkija, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE COUNCIL OF AUTOMOBILS, IN THE GUARLES OF THE WIND. 2A --------------------------…
€325,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 1 380 m²
Floor 1
SELLING BUILDING WITH THE LAND SECTION, IN THE RAMUAGE, THE WROW OF THE COUNCIL. THIS IS ITI…
€449,000
Commercial with gas heating in Miriniskiai, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
Area 665 m²
Floor 1
664.62 KV is SALE. M. RESIDENTIAL LAST BUILDING WITH THE LAND SECTION REDUCED PL! READERSON…
€539,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with alarm system in Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with alarm system
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE INSURANCE OF THE INSPECTED TWO REPORT COMMERCIAL PATAL PROPERTIES. PRICE ONLY…
€16,499
Commercial with air conditioning in Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Premises for sale. Exceptional ability to purchase premises in a good place, constant flow o…
€3,500
Commercial with Lift in Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Commercial with Lift
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 1
For sale Great object for investment near Kaunas, on the Ranger Peninsula! IKI KAUNO city CE…
€249,999
Commercial with gas heating in Rokeliai, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Rokeliai, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale in the village of Piluona, Kaunas district. Construction of a former settl…
€198,000
Commercial in Godenai, Lithuania
Commercial
Godenai, Lithuania
Area 695 m²
Floor 1
GOD K. IN THE SELDING OF THE PRAYER - THE WARNING WILL OF THE SCHUBL - WASHWERE AND SELECTIO…
€47,000
