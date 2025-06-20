Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaisiadorys
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
The two-cabs were sold in a KAITHIADORS 'MIESTE. ----------------------------------------- G…
$55,503
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
The two CAMBAs have been ordered!! -------------------------------------------------- For sa…
$50,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go