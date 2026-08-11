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Houses for sale in Jure, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Jure, Lithuania
House
Jure, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDINGS, SEA MIESTELY, THE CASH RAIL IN THE SAVIATION OF GOV…
$53,181
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House in Jure, Lithuania
House
Jure, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale near the forest, Kazlų Rūda municipality, Jurė village, Miško street Near th…
$45,792
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Languages
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