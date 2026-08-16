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Houses for sale in Jurbarkas, Lithuania

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House in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house for sale in Jurbarke Sodų g. 49, - Total area of the house 164.8 sq. m. - '…
$81,151
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