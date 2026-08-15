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Houses for sale in Joniskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Zagare, Lithuania
House
Zagare, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE NAM IN ZAGARIA, KALNO G. GENERAL: - The plot area of the 9,86 century - House total ar…
$19,843
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House in Joniskis, Lithuania
House
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold RETURN HOUSEHOLD IN CAPACITY, VILNIUS G. HOUSEHOLD IN ROAD, NETOLI THE GUIDE! PUK PROPO…
$11,593
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