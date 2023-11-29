Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Joniskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Bariunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Bariunai, Lithuania
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
€115,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Joniskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATORY ROUSE IN THE HOUSE, WILLING G. HOUSE IN RAMIO LOCATION, SKLYP COUNTRY THE CUSTOM…
€13,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Local electricity in Joniskis, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH COMMERCIAL PATAL WE ARE THINKING CITY CENTRE ADDRESSU AGRICULTURE G., JO…
€34,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Joniskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

