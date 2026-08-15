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Сommercial property in Joniskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 131 m² in Gatauciai, Lithuania
Commercial property 131 m²
Gatauciai, Lithuania
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
COUNTRY A12 ROAD NORTH-RYGA, Joniškio r., Gataučiai k., a service station with buildings sol…
$150,484
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Commercial property 116 m² in Joniskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 116 m²
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Floor 2
SING COMMERCIAL PATURES IN JONISKIS CENTRE - CITIZENS 4! Fully equipped commercial premises…
$116,040
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Commercial property 6 154 m² in Vidginiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 6 154 m²
Vidginiai, Lithuania
Area 6 154 m²
Floor 1
NOTING THE CORRECTION ACCOMPANYING THE VALUE GROWTH IN THE MONTHS. PRINCIPLES: ✅ Spacious c…
$394,011
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