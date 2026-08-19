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Houses for sale in Jonavos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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16 properties total found
House in Sesuva, Lithuania
House
Sesuva, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF PARTS OF HOUSEHOLD ONE HAUTE'S HOUSEHOLD G., THE SHE KAIME. 5 MONTHS ROAD. COUNTRY S…
$220,610
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM 4.59 ARM LOCATION OF AGRICULTURE WITH THE HOUSEHOLD CAUSE, ROCK SEN. WRITTEN KM. *…
$17,969
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
A + class spacious house for sale at Liberty Street in Jonava! The house is within the city…
$289,274
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House in Mykoliskiai, Lithuania
House
Mykoliskiai, Lithuania
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
SANDLED SODO HOUSEHOLD WITH A GUARANTEE IN THE SAVIATION OF THE HOUSEHOLD, MYKOLIVES 'PRICE,…
$151,830
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House in Pasiliai, Lithuania
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale Jurginų g. 11, Ušusaliai, 164.29 sq.m area, 1 floor The house of 164 sq.m. i…
$288,954
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House in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
There is a 192 m2 cottage with a plot of land on the river shore! - b. First floor 96.27 m ²…
$420,770
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TekceTekce
House in Guldynai, Lithuania
House
Guldynai, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUR HOUSEHOLD IN NATURE - IN FOOD, NERIES! A garden house of 120,92 sq.m. is sold in the S…
$152,811
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS IN JONVA CENTRE WITH MANDARDA, FIRST AND SPACE FAMILY MIELI PEO…
$287,897
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House in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
The cottage is sold with a plot of land on the bank of the river! The project has 16 units …
$208,992
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House in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage is sold with a beautiful view of the river Neris. Cottage with a plot and a dire…
$275,542
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern A + + class, 107 m ² single-floor houses with ~ 5-8 bar plots in the project "My Swit…
$286,232
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House in Pakalniskis, Lithuania
House
Pakalniskis, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold 4 CAMBAREE HOUSEHOLD IN JONAVA, UPNINKAS Upninkai - a historic heritage rich village in…
$82,558
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House in Veseluvka, Lithuania
House
Veseluvka, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM 24.96 ARAS LOCATION OF AGRICULTURAL HOUSEHOLD SOUGHT G., LONG K., KAUNO R. SAV. _ _…
$85,531
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House in Cicinai, Lithuania
House
Cicinai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSEHOLD WITH A MAJOR BLOCK AND A RECENT STABILITY! Come and live, and WEST LEISK in the PU…
$175,321
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House in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$210,385
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House in Pasiliai, Lithuania
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale Jurginų g. 11, Ušusaliai, 164.29 sq.m area, 1 floor The house of 164 sq.m. i…
$282,675
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