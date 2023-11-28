Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Jonava, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
A 1.468ha agricultural plot is sold in the village of Kungushil, in the Jonava district, jus…
€22,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061327227 andrius.dzervus@capital.lt
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€46,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061953234 ruta.siuksciute@capital.lt
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
In the Jonava district, a unique homestead - a cultural monument of republican significance,…
€63,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068719298 vaida.kalinauskaite@capital.lt
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
In a very good place, a plot is sold in the Jonava district of Switzerland. The plot finds a…
€16,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741889 gintaras.jurgaitis@capital.lt
Mir