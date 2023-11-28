Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
€11,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112 arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Palaukoja, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Palaukoja, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
2 ROOMS BUYED IN THE RETURN AND FORESTIGATION. Just 300 meters off the coast of Paplovic La…
€75,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062163538 gabija.noreikaite@capital.lt
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Local electricity in Palaukoja, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Local electricity
Palaukoja, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS IN IGNAL, HIGHBERS G. 2-room apartment for sale in Ignalina. Small-rise co…
€37,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061014100 daiva.laiviene@capitalrealty.com

Mir