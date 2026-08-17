Apartments for sale in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ignalina, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ignalina, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/2
THE INDIVIDUAL "NENDRA 'PROJECT TO THE EFNER IGNALINE. A + + CLASS STUDY TYPES - is your dre…
$94,131
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3 room apartment in Ignalina, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ignalina, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
YOUR 3 CAMERA WAS IN IGNALIA - FOR LIFE AND INVESTMENT Looking for a housing where you can e…
$92,336
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