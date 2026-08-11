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Houses for sale in Gargzdai, Lithuania

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House in Gargzdai, Lithuania
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold in the heart of Gargždai - Žemaitės g. 9! It is a unique opportunity to b…
$177,860
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