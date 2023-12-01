Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Erzvilkas, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WREA OF JURBARK, ERIA IN CITY, SOURCE IN THE SOURCE 1 HIGH WITH MANSARDA HOUSE !! -…
€18,000
per month
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ERIA CENTER - 3 ROOM APARTMENT!! -------------------------…
€15,000
per month
