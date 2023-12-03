Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Elektrenai, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
€50,000
€50,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED SODY ALL COUNTRY TRAKES Homestead for sale on a scenic 3.32-hectare plot near Lake…
€230,000
€230,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
INDICATED RECREATIVE LAST SECTION COUNTRY A GAL ECJER WITH FOREST, LDC LIBER WITH THE ECJER!…
€15,900
€15,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
9.6 ha agricultural plot for sale in Eitulia, Electroven self. GENERAL INFORMATION ● Plot …
€28,800
€28,800
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
INDICATE FOR TRAKES, IMAGE AND RAMIO IN PLACE For many years, cultivated and maintained ho…
€150,000
€150,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
