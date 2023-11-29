Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Elektrėnai Municipality

Lands for sale in Elektrėnai Municipality, Lithuania

43 properties total found
Plot of land in Bajorai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bajorai, Lithuania
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Buzeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Buzeliai, Lithuania
€21,000
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED SODY ALL COUNTRY TRAKES Homestead for sale on a scenic 3.32-hectare plot near Lake…
€230,000
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
INDICATED RECREATIVE LAST SECTION COUNTRY A GAL ECJER WITH FOREST, LDC LIBER WITH THE ECJER!…
€15,900
Plot of land in Karkuciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkuciai, Lithuania
€49,000
Plot of land in Joteliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€270,000
Plot of land in Paneriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
2 investment plots for sale in the developed village of Gurel. This offer is perfect for the…
€255,000
Plot of land in Paneriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
€19,000
Plot of land in Elniakampis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elniakampis, Lithuania
€16,000
Plot of land in Jarmaliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jarmaliskes, Lithuania
100 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Lai, Semeliškai old, Electroven self. --------…
€5,500
Plot of land in Krivasiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Krivasiunai, Lithuania
2.2 ha Agricultural parcel for sale in Vievi, near the A1 motorway. Smooth terrain, Good con…
€237,000
Plot of land in Karkuciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkuciai, Lithuania
SECTION OF SELLOW ELECTRICITY R. MUSTEN K.!!! ----------------------------------------------…
€25,000
Plot of land in Kurkliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurkliskes, Lithuania
7.6021 ha plot of land for sale in Oak Street, Kurklik, Vievioli old, Electroven self. GENE…
€50,000
Plot of land in Streipunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Streipunai, Lithuania
SELDING HOUSE MANAGEMENT DVARO G. 59, VILLKABAL K., ELECTRIC WEEK. Are you dreaming of creat…
€40,000
Plot of land in Mikailiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mikailiskes, Lithuania
2.84 ha agricultural plot for sale in Eitulia, Electroven self. GENERAL INFORMATION ● Plot…
€12,000
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
9.6 ha agricultural plot for sale in Eitulia, Electroven self. GENERAL INFORMATION ● Plot …
€28,800
Plot of land in Mikailiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mikailiskes, Lithuania
1.71 ha forest for sale in Eitulian, Electroven self. Forest cleaned. GENERAL INFORMATION ●…
€9,900
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
A 1.6-hectare plot with the lake shore of the Electroins is for sale. Strapers k. GENERAL I…
€16,000
Plot of land in Paneriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
1,297 ha a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts o…
€129,000
Plot of land in Laiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Laiciai, Lithuania
46.87 a agricultural plot for sale in the village of Lelivai, Elektrėnai district. GENERAL …
€4,000
Plot of land in Matukiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Matukiskes, Lithuania
85 a plot for sale in Rusatiškės village, Elektrėnai district. Only 500 m from Naručionis La…
€17,000
Plot of land in Rudauka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rudauka, Lithuania
Alexander, Semelish-old, Electrovenian r. sav. a 5.82-hectare plot is sold in the territory …
€20,000
Plot of land in Skirmantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skirmantiskes, Lithuania
2.8 HA EARTH LAST SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT IN ELECTRIC RAJON The plot is easil…
€30,000
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
INDICATE FOR TRAKES, IMAGE AND RAMIO IN PLACE For many years, cultivated and maintained ho…
€150,000
Plot of land in Abromiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Abromiskes, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN ELECTRICIP. Next to the plot - all city communications:…
€28,000
Plot of land in Joteliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€143,000
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
2.09 ha agricultural plot for sale in the Pyrenees self, in the village of Belez. GENERAL …
€16,000
Plot of land in Puzinava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puzinava, Lithuania
4.63 ha agricultural plot for sale. The plot borders the river Bražė. A farmer's homestead c…
€49,000
Plot of land in Jurzdika, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurzdika, Lithuania
2.9896 ha, 0.6366 ha and 1.6928 ha plots for sale. Sold all together. Basic information : …
€411,000
Plot of land in Jurzdika, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurzdika, Lithuania
2.9896 ha, 0.6366 ha and 1.6928 ha plots for sale. Sold all together. Basic information : …
€411,000
