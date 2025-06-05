Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Druskininku savivaldybe
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial property 650 m² in Versiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 650 m²
Versiai, Lithuania
Area 650 m²
Floor 2
SELLED WOMEN WITH THE CAVINE COUNTRY OF DRUSCINAN OBJECT ADVANTAGES: • Modern and high-qua…
$376,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 331 m² in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Commercial property 331 m²
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 331 m²
I present this unique investment - the business of the guest house, which includes the guest…
$341,907
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go