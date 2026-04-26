Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Deltuva
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Deltuva, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Deltuva, Lithuania
House
Deltuva, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale near the river Armona 92,52 sq.m. area, 1 floor house Armonos g., Deltuvos mstl., Ukmer…
$38,571
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go