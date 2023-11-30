Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Birzai, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 3 082 m²
Floor 1
€500,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with alarm system, with Furnace heating, with Total security of the building in Birzai, Lithuania
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
€36,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
