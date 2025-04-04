Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Birzai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Birzai, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Birzai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Birzai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/4
3 rooms apartment for sale in the center of Biržai! Address: Vytauto g. 43, Birkai Area: 57…
$60,576
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes