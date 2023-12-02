Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania

House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€104,000
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Zagarine, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Zagarine, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
A 2-room apartment is sold in a particularly beautifully expanded town in White Voke, which …
€39,900
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
INDIVIDUAL QUALITY BUILDED BY INDIVIDUAL INTENDENT BUSINESS WITH 17.63 ARS LAND SECTION AND …
€275,000
House with Furnace heating in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
60 KV.M HOUSE WITH 15 A - PURPOSE PERSONAL GETE IN HIGH PANERN. ____ GENERAL INFORMATION AN…
€36,000
