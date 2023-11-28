UAE
Realting.com
Lithuania
Land
Avizieniu seniunija
Lands for sale in Avizieniu seniunija, Lithuania
19 properties total found
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Agricultural plot for the low-Russian vs is sold in a reputable place. Plot right next to th…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068842044
tatjana.makarova@capital.lt
Plot of land
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37067030815
inga.antanaitiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Svedai, Lithuania
⁇ An array of plots for sale with 12 houses surrounded on two sides by UPELIS, just 3.6 km…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068758822
ausra@capital.lt
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
INTENSIVE IN THE BESIVYSTANCORIES AND THE EUANDS IN THE LIVACY OF THE BUSINESS OF THE LIVES …
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37062942042
gytis.sriubas@capital.lt
Plot of land
Avizieniai, Lithuania
SELLED 8.76 a. PLOT HOUSE MANAGEMENT SECTION IN THE COUNCIL!!! ______________________ ADVA…
€69,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061642999
arunas.pranevicius@capital.lt
Plot of land
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
A SECTION OF THE LIVING HOME AND SECTION IN THE CVARTAL "BENDOR VILLION" IS SELECTED FOR YOU…
€77,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37067030815
inga.antanaitiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Avizieniai, Lithuania
SELDING A HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE COUNCIL, WILLION. BASIC INFORMATION Address: Varnalaukio g…
€66,480
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37063707311
arturas.svedas@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
10 and 11 acres of plots for sale in an individual home quarter in the village of Avišeniai,…
€39,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
10 and 11 acres of plots for sale in an individual home quarter in the village of Avišeniai,…
€39,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
17 ARIR HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION IN AVIOUS! Great place for your dream home! Good location a…
€39,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37067590968
dmitrij.presnov@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Avizieniai, Lithuania
SELLING HOME MANAGEMENTS FOR AVIOUS SEN., SWEDEN K., PICITCH G. THIS IS THE SPARTS BESIVYSTA…
€20,060
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064503256
anzelika.starikovic@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Svedai, Lithuania
SELLING HOME MANAGEMENTS FOR AVIOUS SEN., SWEDEN K., PICITCH G. THIS IS THE SPARTS BESIVYSTA…
€15,030
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064503256
anzelika.starikovic@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Svedai, Lithuania
3 HOME MANAGEMENTS FOR AVIOUS SEN., SWEDEN K., PICITCHEN G. THIS IS A BESIVYSTANT TERITORY I…
€27,825
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064503256
anzelika.starikovic@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Svedai, Lithuania
SUTVARATED LEVELS RELJEF'S SKLYP IN FULL R., BUIVYDOMS A plot of flat terrain is sold in a …
€149,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37065535771
marija.lebedziuviene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Svedai, Lithuania
16.57 a home estate plot for sale Lake g. 1E, In the Antejers. The plot terrain is smooth, p…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064921068
marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Avizieniai, Lithuania
IN THE FULL CITY, LOSS HOME CUSTRICULTAL, IN THE TOUNCIL, 15.21 ARO HOME MANAGEMENTS. .....…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061642999
arunas.pranevicius@capital.lt
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€48,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061060020
gvidas.lekavicius@capital.lt
Plot of land
Avizieniai, Lithuania
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064506656
aurimas.stankevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
SELLING THE SIGNATURE IN THE WOOL AREA. PREPARED FOR STATYBOMS! 14.14 acre house plot for s…
€111,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37069824231
nerijus.caplikas@capitalrealty.com
