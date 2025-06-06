Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Avizieniu seniunija, Lithuania

17 properties total found
House in Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
House
Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$571,366
House in Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
House
Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$582,816
House in Pikutiskes, Lithuania
House
Pikutiskes, Lithuania
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
Ideal place for looking for space, environment, privacy and nature near Vilnius! It is home …
$563,454
House in Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
House
Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$651,517
House in Bendoriai, Lithuania
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Your dream home in the oasis of peace and comfort - in the Communities! The individual two-s…
$438,242
House in Lindiniskes, Lithuania
House
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$640,067
House in Bendoriai, Lithuania
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending INDIVIDUAL NAM IN COMMON CONFIGURATIONS WITH ICELAND 11.60 A A spacious and well-des…
$420,545
House in Bendoriai, Lithuania
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale quality construction one -story two -storey house near the forest, co -author K., V…
$283,783
House in Riese, Lithuania
House
Riese, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
THE SPACE HOUSEHOLD! NAMO PRINCIPLES - neat and cozy house - fixed, fenced, 6,15a. plot wi…
$375,636
House in Bendoriai, Lithuania
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
A 1 -story house for sale in a closed quarter with a sophisticated sky and a spacious garage…
$342,147
3 bedroom house in Bajorai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a modern, high-quality house in a unique place - in the closed village "Bajorų park…
$477,625
House in Mazoji Riese, Lithuania
House
Mazoji Riese, Lithuania
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
DIFFERENT FAMILY HOUSEHOLD - COMFORT, SPACE AND RACK IN RESIDENCE! Locate in a modern, full…
$529,956
House in Avizieniai, Lithuania
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 3
SPACE INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLDS! NAMO PRINCIPLES - fixed, fenced, spacious 13,67a. plot - neat…
$376,098
House in Lindiniskes, Lithuania
House
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a stylish and high-quality 4-room house in Lindiniskes, located in 13 ares plot wit…
$448,895
House in Riese, Lithuania
House
Riese, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUR FELLOW YELLOW YOUR MODERNUS AND A DIFFERENT INSTALLATION OF 5 HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLDS! Th…
$626,829
House in Bendoriai, Lithuania
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF THE QUALITY CONSTRUCTION IN A SINGLE FEED INSTALLATED DUTY IN THE HOUSEHOLD MEANS, C…
$340,767
5 bedroom house in Bajorai, Lithuania
5 bedroom house
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern, high-quality house in an exclusive place - in the closed village "Bajoru …
$431,100
