  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Avizieniu seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Avizieniu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial property 38 m² in Riese, Lithuania
Commercial property 38 m²
Riese, Lithuania
Area 38 m²
FURNISHED PREMISES FOR SALE IN MIŠKO G., RIEŠĖ. ADVANTAGES: - Convenient access; - Low utili…
$51,222
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 42 m² in Uzubaliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 42 m²
Uzubaliai, Lithuania
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
PASSENGER PAVILON FOR LOCATION WITH VISA EQUIPMENT AND PREPARED BUSINESS! Total area: 42 m ²…
$27,766
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
