Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Aukstieji Rusokai

Residential properties for sale in Aukstieji Rusokai, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House with garage in Aukstieji Rusokai, Lithuania
House with garage
Aukstieji Rusokai, Lithuania
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE IN THE GUDELS, VOS 15 MINUCH ROAD FROM THE WILLION. The house is in a very good place …
€429,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Aukstieji Rusokai, Lithuania
House
Aukstieji Rusokai, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
€147,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Aukstieji Rusokai, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir