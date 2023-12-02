Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Anyksciai
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Anyksciai, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Anyksciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/5
€59,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Anyksciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€69,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir