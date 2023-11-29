Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Alytus County

Lands for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

107 properties total found
Plot of land in Pazapsiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pazapsiai, Lithuania
€51,900
Plot of land in Vieciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Plot with a house project and permission to build in the Locations GENERAL INFORMATION Sal…
€23,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€13,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
ALYTAUS IN THE CITY, GOOD MATOM LOCATION, SALE SKLYP WITH PLACE POSSIBILITY MARKING THE PUBL…
€120,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Smiles near the town of Druskers in Nerven GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 15000 euros Addr…
€15,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
CREATE YOUR LIVING STILIES: ERDVUS SKLYP WITH KAVAL ECJER PACKAGE - LOCATION FOR BUSINESS OR…
€100,000
Plot of land in Kaniukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaniukai, Lithuania
€71,600
Plot of land in Veisiejai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veisiejai, Lithuania
€150,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€35,850
Plot of land in Saluciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Saluciai, Lithuania
€165,000
Plot of land in Svendubre, Lithuania
Plot of land
Svendubre, Lithuania
€37,000
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€11,000
Plot of land in Cijuniske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Cijuniske, Lithuania
€29,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€15,000
Plot of land in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
8.2 ARO HOUSE SECTION WITH A+ CLASS HOME PROJECT AND STATY LIDE! This is a great opportunit…
€44,500
Plot of land in Ratnycia, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ratnycia, Lithuania
For sale in a very beautiful place 17.35 acres plot with a house project and permission for …
€79,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
2 HOUSE MANAGEMENTS IN THE PRESTIGATION OF 2 HOUSE IN THE CITY PLACE, IN THE PROPERTY GATVIR…
€35,000
Plot of land in Varviske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varviske, Lithuania
A plot of 17.13a home estate surrounded by forests is sold in one of the most beautiful regi…
€12,000
Plot of land in Bevirsiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bevirsiai, Lithuania
SALE plot of land at the Galadus Lake: Lazdias r. self., Hazelian sen., In addition to the t…
€22,000
Plot of land in Lipliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lipliunai, Lithuania
Home estate in Liplibons 400 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 7500 Eur Address: …
€7,500
Plot of land in Svendubre, Lithuania
Plot of land
Svendubre, Lithuania
Home estate in the Holy One near the confluence of Nemun and Nemunštis GENERAL INFORMATION…
€11,000
Plot of land in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot for sale in Alytu with a house project and a construction permit. You can do constructi…
€17,000
Plot of land in Senoji Varena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Senoji Varena, Lithuania
Massif of 3 plots for sale in Old Varėna, Lakstigali g. The mass is made up of a home estate…
€50,000
Plot of land in Senoji Varena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Senoji Varena, Lithuania
12.71 a home estate plot for sale in Old Varėna, Sako g. Comfortable, paved access. The intr…
€18,000
Plot of land in Kareivonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kareivonys, Lithuania
12.88 ha (6.87 ha forest ) plot for sale in the village of Petrauscan (Trak district.) near …
€79,900
Plot of land in Didziasalis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziasalis, Lithuania
€13,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€8,500
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLING 5.1 HA AGRICULTURAL LAST SECTION WITH THE POSSIBILITY TO LARGE THE OVERS LABELIC IN …
€201,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLOW 35 WITH THE SUSVAL ECJER PACKAGE AND STATEMENT LEIDIM, ALYTAUS R. ------------------…
€45,000
Plot of land in Dirzai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
Large home estates in Liplibos 500 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 10000 Eur Ad…
€10,000
