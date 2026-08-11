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Сommercial property in Alytaus miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Alytus
5
5 properties total found
Commercial property 269 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 269 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 269 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF 269 KFT. For service or administrative activities SANTATIKA G. 26M, ALYTUE! _ _ _ _ …
$318,808
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Commercial property 897 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 897 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 897 m²
Floor 3
DESIGNATION KV 897 M BIURO / STORAGE / PRODUCTION ADVICE INDUSTRY G., PUTINS, ALYTUE. --- PR…
$87,165
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Commercial property 356 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 356 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 356 m²
PREMISES FOR SALE IN ALYST - VARIOUS ACTIVITIES (RESIDENCE AVAILABLE). - Location: Kalniškės…
$174,379
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 167 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 167 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 167 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR SALE IN BUTRIMONIŲ VILLAGE, ALYTAS DISTRICT, ATEITES G. 4 We offer t…
$118,528
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Commercial property 76 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 76 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Non-residential facilities for sale are perfect for autoservis activities The premises incl…
$62,683
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