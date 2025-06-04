Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Akmene
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Akmene, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Akmene, Lithuania
House
Akmene, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending LIVE HAZARD GENERAL Location: Akmenės r., Gailaičiai, Gelės g. • Land plot - 27,52 …
$33,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go