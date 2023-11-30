Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Stopinu novads
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Stopinu novads, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Stopinu novads, Latvia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Stopinu novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 338 m²
For sale is a very cozy, quality twin house with well-maintained grounds and a large terrace…
€262,000
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement in Upeslejas, Latvia
5 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement
Upeslejas, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 714 m²
A great family house in Liči, after full reconstruction. Aesthetic house with modern inte…
€950,000
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna in Stopinu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna
Stopinu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
A family house is for sale in Jauncekule, a residential area, 15 minutes' drive from Riga …
€180,000
Leave a request
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Upeslejas, Latvia
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Upeslejas, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/4
A wonderful property located just 15 km away from the city center is offered for sale. If y…
€1,20M
Leave a request
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Upeslejas, Latvia
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Upeslejas, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer very nice house for rent in the small town of Lichi, 15 minutes by car to Riga, nea…
€750,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Stopinu novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir